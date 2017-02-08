5 questions after hearing oral arguments over Trump's travel ban

Opponents of President Trump's executive order imposing a temporary immigration ban on seven Muslim-majority nations protest outside a federal appeals court in San Francisco on Tuesday. A three-judge panel heard oral arguments and will now decide whether to lift the stay or leave it in place.
Opponents of President Trump's executive order imposing a temporary immigration ban on seven Muslim-majority nations protest outside a federal appeals court in San Francisco on Tuesday. A three-judge panel heard oral arguments and will now decide whether to lift the stay or leave it in place. 