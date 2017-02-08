Republican lawmakers propose new law to reduce legal immigration

Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and David Perdue, R-Ga., hold a news conference after unveiling immigration legislation they say is aimed at cutting the number of green cards issued annually by the United States in half.
Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and David Perdue, R-Ga., hold a news conference after unveiling immigration legislation they say is aimed at cutting the number of green cards issued annually by the United States in half. 