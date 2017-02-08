'Spinal Tap' stars, director Rob Reiner join suit against movie's owner

Michael McKean, left, Christopher Guest, right, and Harry Shearer at the re-release premiere of <em>This Is Spinal Tap</em>, Sept. 5, 2000.
Michael McKean, left, Christopher Guest, right, and Harry Shearer at the re-release premiere of This Is Spinal Tap, Sept. 5, 2000. 