Two cities vote to pull more than $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota pipeline

Olivia One Feather, center, of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, holds her fist up after the Seattle City Council voted to divest from Wells Fargo over its role as a lender to the Dakota Access pipeline project Tuesday.
