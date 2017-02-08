Minneapolis public housing head retires after 25 years

Cora McCorvey retires this week after 25 years as head of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority.

As Steve Brandt wrote in the Star Tribune, McCorvey "raised the city's public housing from disarray to an agency considered exemplary nationwide."

McCorvey is the MPHA's first and only director since it became an independent city agency. It provides 21,000 Minneapolis residents with affordable housing.

While McCorvey has been lauded for her accomplishments, the MPHA has also faced plenty of challenges during her tenure — including controversies over the concentration of minority residents and the quality of the city's housing developments.

McCorvey joined MPR News host Tom Weber in studio for a look back at her career as well as the state and the future of public housing.

