Minnesota ACLU head Samuelson resigns amid health concerns

Chuck Samuelson, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union in Minnesota, announced Thursday he is retiring.

Chuck Samuelson has been the agency's executive director since 1996. But he's fighting a neurological disease for the past four years.

"It has become progressively difficult for me to move, it has been progressively difficult for me to type. My muscles are atrophying," he said in an interview Thursday with MPR News host Tom Crann. "I'm just getting too tired to do the job anymore."

Samuelson's retirement is effective at the end of February.

In his interview with Crann, he spoke about his tenure and the work of the ACLU.

