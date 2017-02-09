Minnesota State board rejects chancellor finalists, picks interim

Staff congratulated Devinder Malhotra after he accepted a position as interim chancellor for the Minnesota State colleges and universities system, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

The Minnesota State colleges and universities system board Thursday rejected its three finalists for chancellor, deciding instead on an interim leader while it figures out its next steps.

Despite an extensive search, system chair Michael Vekich said he didn't believe they'd found the right candidate among the finalists to be the system's next chancellor.

Instead, the board unanimously chose Devinder Malhotra, a former St. Cloud State University provost, to serve as interim chancellor until a permanent one is found. Malhotra also once served as interim president of Metropolitan State University.

Forty-three applications were received for the chancellor post; 10 people were selected for interviews. Eight chose to participate and three finalists were chosen.

The chancellor finalists were Michael Martin, chancellor emeritus of the Colorado State University System; Keith Miller, president emeritus of Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania; and Cathy Sandeen, who has served as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Colleges and the University of Wisconsin-Extension since 2014.

Vekich said he concluded the finalists didn't have Malhotra's background and expertise to lead the system, which teaches some 400,000 students at the state's two-year colleges and regional universities.