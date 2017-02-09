Gorsuch calls Trump tweets about judges 'demoralizing' and 'disheartening'

Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch (right) arrives with former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., for a meeting with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Wednesday.
Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch (right) arrives with former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., for a meeting with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Wednesday. 