Steve Bannon aligns with Vatican hard-liners who oppose Pope Francis

Anti-Pope Francis posters appeared in Rome last week, with a message in a Roman street dialect saying, "Hey, Frank, you took over Congregations, suspended priests, decapitated the Order of Malta and the Franciscans of The Immaculate, ignored Cardinals... Where the heck is your mercy?"
Anti-Pope Francis posters appeared in Rome last week, with a message in a Roman street dialect saying, "Hey, Frank, you took over Congregations, suspended priests, decapitated the Order of Malta and the Franciscans of The Immaculate, ignored Cardinals... Where the heck is your mercy?" 