Photos: White Bear Lake transforms into interactive arts experience

In its third year on White Bear Lake, the Art Shanty Projects' On-Ice Program lets visitors explore the 20 shanties, each developed by different artists for an interactive experience. Live storytelling, music and tactile projects are all part of the icy event.

It is free and open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through February.