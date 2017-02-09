Strangers at the door inspired Beatles lyrics

Today's Morning Edition music is based on an autobiography. "It's Many Years From Now" by Paul McCartney.

He writes that 50 years ago today he was at his home in London when a stranger rang the bell.

The man identified himself as Jesus Christ. Paul decided to invite him for tea just in case he was telling the truth.

After chatting with the visitor for awhile, McCartney let him tag along to a studio session where the Beatles recorded this song.

McCartney says that line about people "standing there who wonder why they don't get in my door" was written about the Beatles fans who were constantly hanging out in front of his house.