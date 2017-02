Somalia's new president and Kenya's potential closure of Dadaab

MPR News host Tom Weber took a look at two big stories in East Africa today.

Somalia has a new president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

Meanwhile, a court in neighboring Kenya has weighed in on the closure of Dadaab, the world's largest refugee camp where many Somalis lived before moving to Minnesota as refugees.

Weber talked with BBC Reporter Mohammud Ali, who was in Nairobi.

