Capitol update: Stadium power, pre-emption, marijuana and a special election

MPR News political editor Mike Mulcahy hosted a discussion of where things are at this legislative session. Below are some highlights, or use the audio player to hear the whole chat.

• A stadium czar?

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, the board that runs U.S. Bank Stadium, came under fire this week for using stadium suites to host friends and family members at Vikings games and other events.

In response to a report by Legislative Auditor James Nobles, there have been calls to restructure the board that would add members.

But Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center, said the board may have run its course and that a single point person overseeing the stadium might be more appropriate.

"I think this has been a poster child of a system that perhaps was built off of good intentions, good faith that it was going to run smoothly, and it ran amuck," said Rosen.

• Pre-emption: Prevent a "patchwork of laws" or taking away local government's rights?

A bill moving in the House and Senate would prevent cities from passing any labor policies for private businesses, such as minimum wage or sick time requirements on their own.

It would also reverse previous paid sick time policies that were enacted in St. Paul and Minneapolis.

The bill goes to the House Government Operations Committee next.

"We've had universal labor standards for over 100 years. We want to keep that consistent in our state," said Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, the bill's sponsor.

Garofalo went on to say that his bill would prevent a "patchwork of completely different rules."

"Failing to enact this bill will be asking for trouble. There will be multiple citizen initiatives for good ideas and bad ideas," said Garofalo.

Others say it differently. "We don't take rights and benefits away from local democracies and workers who organized to get those. We don't prioritize the needs of big business over the needs of workers," said Rep. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley.

She added that if a patchwork of rules is of concern, that representatives should listen to their constituents and pass statewide labor policies.

"If 854 cities in this state are asking for better working conditions, maybe we should respond to that call," said Maye Quade.

There has to be a compromise to get a bill signed by DFL Gov. Mark Dayton, said Garofalo, but it's not clear yet what that might be.

• Recreational marijuana bills could move this year, but only if the public pressures lawmakers

Marijuana is legal in Minnesota, but only in very limited form for medical use.

This week, bills were released that would allow private use of marijuana or put the measure on the ballot for voters to decide.

Earlier this week, Rep. Tony Cornish, R-Vernon Center, who chairs the House Public Safety and Security Policy Committee, said the bills won't go anywhere this year.

Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL Rochester, who is drafting a bill that would put the question on the ballot, said it faces an uphill climb, but that could change if those who support it speak up.

"A lot of things become possible when citizens raise their voices," said Liebling. "It isn't just your stereotypical high schooler in the basement using this, it's people from all walks of life."

• A special election in North Branch

Next week, the House will be back to "full strength" said reporter Brian Bakst, following a special election in House district 32B in the North Branch area.

The special election was needed after the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled last September incumbent GOP Rep. Bob Barrett did not live in the district.

"There's been a lot of activity, a lot of big name Democrats and big name Republicans up there knocking on doors," said Bakst.

Even though special elections are hard to call, Republicans probably have a "leg up" in that area, he said.