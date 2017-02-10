Minnesota man dies in kitchen fire day before birthday

Lyle Police Chief Tom Herrick, left, and Mower County Deputy Sheriff Jason Bresser look over the scene of a deadly house fire, Friday morning, Feb. 10, 2017, just outside Austin, Minn.

A southern Minnesota man has died in a kitchen fire the day before his birthday.

Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy says 58-year-old Michael James Langan died in the house fire just outside of Austin on Thursday night.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office says Langan's son, 19-year-old Dakota Langan, called 911. McCoy says firefighters and sheriff's deputies arrived to see Dakota Langan trying to escape the fire through a bedroom window. Authorities broke more glass in the window and pulled him out.

The son was taken to Mayo Clinic-Austin with apparent smoke inhalation and minor injuries from trying to get out the window.

The Post-Bulletin reports the state fire marshal's office is investigating.