Live coverage: President Trump, Prime Minister Abe hold joint news conference Politics MPR News Staff · Feb 10, 2017 President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Evan Vucci | AP File Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House today. The two will be holding a joint news conference at noon. Tune in then — you can listen in to live coverage by NPR by clicking here at noon.