Bassist Paul Simonon of punk rock band The Clash during a concert at the Rainbow Theatre, May 14, 1977.

Today's Morning Edition music is from 40 years ago, when the Clash began recording their first album. It's considered a punk classic and one of the greatest records of the rock era.

The album included this song, believed to be the first fusion of punk and reggae. It's a cover of Junior Murvin's "Police and Thieves."

When Murvin heard the Clash recording he said "they have destroyed Jah work."