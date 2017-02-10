From freezing rain to above-average temps in one week Weather Feb 10, 2017 Listen Story audio 4min 57sec MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with University of Minnesota climatologist Mark Seeley about a wild week in weather in Minnesota that included freezing rain, subzero temperatures and then a rebound to above average temperatures. Stay Informed The news on your schedule from MPR News Update Email Address* Zip Code MPR News Update AM Edition MPR News Update PM Edition See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.