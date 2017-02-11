Demonstrators march through Minneapolis in support of immigrants

Demonstrators march in support of immigrant and refugee rights as part of the "Caravan of Love" march in Minneapolis on Feb. 11, 2017.

Minneapolis police report around 2000 people are marching through downtown to support immigrants and refugees, following President Trump's now-blocked executive order.

The Caravan of Love march began around noon outside of City Hall and marchers plan to end at the University of Minnesota's West Bank.

Along the route, demonstrators held signs, sang and chanted "refugees are welcome here" and "love trumps hate." They also plan to write love notes to leave along the way.

Police say they are diverting traffic out of downtown as the march progresses.