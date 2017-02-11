Thousands rally on opposing sides at Planned Parenthood

Protesters rally in support of defunding Planned Parenthood on Feb. 11, 2017 in St. Paul, Minn.

Thousands of demonstrators on both sides of the abortion issue gathered outside of Planned Parenthood in St. Paul on Saturday morning.

As of 10 a.m., St. Paul police estimate the crowd for both rallies is more than 5000, with Planned Parenthood supporters far outnumbering anti-abortion protesters.

Thousands demonstrate in St. Paul in support of Planned Parenthood on Feb. 11, 2017. Peter Cox | MPR News

The anti-abortion rally is one of more than 200 scheduled nationwide by the #ProtestPP Coalition. The group is calling for Planned Parenthood to be stripped of all federal funding.

In St. Paul, the protesters took up two city blocks behind the Planned Parenthood on University Avenue. The two groups are separated by metal barricades.

Both crowds are carrying signs, chanting and singing. The group pushing to defund Planned Parenthood led a prayer group and had several speakers. The support Planned Parenthood group used bullhorns to lead the crowd in chants. Many wore pink hats that were seen at the women's march weeks ago.

The protests are expected to last until noon.