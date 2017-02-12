North Korea test-fires first missile under a Trump presidency

North Korean soldiers in a mass military parade at Kim Il-Sung square in Pyongyang on Oct. 10, 2015. North Korea conducted its first missile test of the year Sunday morning.
North Korean soldiers in a mass military parade at Kim Il-Sung square in Pyongyang on Oct. 10, 2015. North Korea conducted its first missile test of the year Sunday morning. 