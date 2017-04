Commissioners cap backyard chickens at 4 in Fargo

Urban chickens Nikki Tundel | MPR Photo File

City commissioners in Fargo have cleared the way for homeowners to keep chickens on their property.

A new ordinance approved by commissioners clears up conflicting city codes regulating chicken coops and chickens.

KFGO says the new local law includes specifications for size, construction and location of chicken coops, caps the number of chickens at four and bans roosters because of the noise.

A permit to keep chickens will cost $15 to $20. The ordinance becomes law after a second reading.