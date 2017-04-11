Listen: Dispatches from a Syria war corrspondent Issues Kerri Miller , Elizabeth Shockman · Apr 11, 2017 Listen Interview with war correspondent Janine di Giovanni 15min 5sec MPR News host Kerri Miller interviewed Janine di Giovanni, author of "The Morning They Came for Us: Dispatches from Syria." Di Giovanni's book is an account of how the war in Syria has invaded the everyday lives of that country's ordinary citizens. • Subscribe to the MPR News with Kerri Miller podcast Stay Informed The news on your schedule from MPR News Update Email Address* Zip Code MPR News Update AM Edition MPR News Update PM Edition See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.