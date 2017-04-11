More fallout from Wells Fargo sales scandal

There's more news this week about the fallout from Wells Fargo's questionable sales practices. The Wells Fargo board is taking back an additional $75 million in pay from two of the bank's former executives, CEO John Stumpf and community banking head Carrie Tolstedt.

That move comes after the release of a month's long investigation commissioned by the Wells Fargo board.

New York Times reporter Stacy Cowley joined Tom Weber for the latest.

