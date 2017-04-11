More fallout from Wells Fargo sales scandal

• Subscribe to the MPR News with Tom Weber podcast
There's more news this week about the fallout from Wells Fargo's questionable sales practices. The Wells Fargo board is taking back an additional $75 million in pay from two of the bank's former executives, CEO John Stumpf and community banking head Carrie Tolstedt.
That move comes after the release of a month's long investigation commissioned by the Wells Fargo board.
New York Times reporter Stacy Cowley joined Tom Weber for the latest.
