Lawmaker's childhood experience drives New Mexico's 'lunch shaming' ban

New Mexico state Sen. Michael Padilla says he has heard of "lunch shaming" practices around the country, including students being given different food if they can't afford the regular hot lunch.
New Mexico state Sen. Michael Padilla says he has heard of "lunch shaming" practices around the country, including students being given different food if they can't afford the regular hot lunch. 