Rev. Otis Moss on ways to build community

Otis Moss III Courtesy of Westminster Town Hall Forum

Rev. Otis Moss III discussed the best ways to support community advancement, civil rights, environmental justice and economic equality.

Moss has developed a curriculum for young people called "My Life Matters" promoting the importance of these topics.

Rev. Moss is the senior pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, the former church home for then-Senator Barack Obama. He spoke April 11, 2017 at the Westminster Town Hall Forum in Minneapolis — the speech was titled "Building the Beloved Community."

