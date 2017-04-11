Now boarding Lake Bemidji? Sun Country unveils planes named after Minnesota lakes

Sun Country showed off the first of the planes that will sport Minnesota lake names at a hangar at the Twin Cities airport Tuesday.

Sun Country's fleet of planes will be taking a little Minnesota with them where ever they go now.

The airline is christening its fleet with Minnesota lake name, to be commemorated on the main body of all the aircraft, as well as custom artwork inside the planes.

"We really wanted to showcase the great state of Minnesota and remind people of where we come from and share a little piece of our home, and then inspire people to visit Minnesota if they haven't already," said Kelsey Dodson-Smith, vice president of marketing for the Eagan-based airline.

Executives unveiled the first plane, the Lake Bemidji, sporting its new look at a hangar at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport Tuesday morning.

Art commissioned by Sun Country hangs inside one of its planes that will sport Minnesota lake names. Tim Nelson | MPR News

Sun Country commissioned the artwork from artist Mark Herman, known for his retro-style prints of Minnesota icons like Gooseberry Falls, the James J. Hill House and Bemidji's Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues.

The Hometown Lakes Project is scheduled to roll out across the 22-plane fleet over the summer. Each plane will feature commemorative lake art, displayed in two locations in the cabin.

Lakes and artwork will also commemorate Lake Winona, Lake Washington, Lake Virginia, Lake Vermillion, Lake Ripley, Lake Superior, Lake Phalen, Lake of the Woods, Lake of the Isles, Lake of the Clouds, Lake Nokomis, Lake Minnewashta, Lake Minnetonka, Lake Mille Lacs, Lake Jefferson, Lake Irving, Lake Independence, Lake Hubert, Lake Hiawatha, Lake Harriet, Lake George, Lake Geneva and Lake Como.

The commission included a few extra pieces for any expansion of the Sun Country fleet.