Turtles wanted to be Tyrtles but record company said no

The Turtles Central Press | Hulton Archive | Getty Images 1967

Today's Morning Edition music is from the Turtles with "Happy Together," which was No. 1 on the Billboard pop chart 50 years ago.

The band, which formed in Los Angeles, was originally called the Crossfires. But like many American bands in the '60s, they wanted to be associated with the highly success British Invasion groups. To emulate the creatively-spelled animal band names like the Beatles and the Byrds, they called themselves the Tyrtles.

The record company thought that was a bit too cute and told them to switch to the conventional spelling.