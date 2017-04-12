The Thread Live: 2017 authors announced

The Thread's 2017 season of author interviews has been announced: Four writers will bring discussions of identity, equality, friendship, hardship and buried history to the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, beginning in April.

Tickets details are below.

April 20: David Grann on the early days of the FBI and the brutal history that America forgot

David Grann, bestselling author of "The Lost City of Z," returns with the story of a little-remembered crime that modernized investigative procedure in the United States. In "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI," Grann tells a gripping tale of greed, prejudice, and callousness. This is for fans of American history, true crime and rip-roaring storytelling.

Grann is a New York Times best-selling author and an award-winning staff writer at The New Yorker magazine. Stephen Smith, executive editor of APM Reports, will host this event.

May 16: Eddie Glaude, Jr., on what it means to be an American

Join Kerri Miller for a Thread Live event: "What It Means To Be An American." Her guest, Eddie Glaude, Jr., is the author of "Democracy in Black" and a professor at Princeton University, teaching in the school's religion department and department of African-American studies.

A poll from March 2017 found that 71 percent of American adults think the United States is losing its national identity, and yet 65 percent said diversity makes the United States stronger. Miller and Glaude will dig into what we mean by "national identity," how diversity plays its part in our identity and what it means to be an American during this divisive political time.

June 4: Sheryl Sandberg on resilience in the face of loss and adversity

Tickets will be on sale April 25

Sheryl Sandberg, co-author of "Option B," will join Kerri Miller, as they talk about building resilience and moving forward after life's inevitable setbacks.

After the sudden death of her husband, Sandberg felt certain that she and her children would never feel pure joy again. Her friend Adam Grant, a psychologist at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and the co-author of "Option B," told her there are steps people can take to recover and even rebound. "Option B" combines Sandberg's emotional insights and Grant's eye-opening research on how to find strength in the face of adversity.

Sandberg is chief operating officer at Facebook. She is also the international best-selling author of "Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead."

June 14: Jacqueline Woodson on the friendships that leave a mark

The event is free, but tickets are required | Tickets will be available April 25

Kerri Miller interviews National Book Award-winner Jacqueline Woodson about her latest novel, "Another Brooklyn," an autobiographical exploration of childhood friendships in 1970s New York City. The novel is Woodson's first for adults. She is also a poet and author of young adult novels.

Jacqueline Woodson won the 2014 National Book Award for Young People's Literature for her New York Times best-selling memoir "Brown Girl Dreaming," which was also a recipient of the Coretta Scott King Award, a Newbery Honor Award, the NAACP Image Award and the Sibert Honor Award. The Poetry Foundation recently named Woodson the Young People's Poet Laureate. She is the author of more than two dozen award-winning books for young adults, middle graders and children. She lives with her family in Brooklyn.