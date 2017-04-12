Latino USA's Maria Hinojosa on Trump, deportations, media coverage, and self-care

Maria Hinojosa, host of NPR's Latino USA, speaks at the University of St. Thomas on Monday, April 10, 2017, as part of the Broadcast Journalist Series. She was part of a conversation led by MPR host Tom Weber.

As part of Minnesota Public Radio's Broadcast Journalist Series, MPR News host Tom Weber talked this week with award-winning news anchor and reporter Maria Hinojosa.

Hinojosa is the creator of the Futuro Media Group and the host and executive producer of the Peabody Award winning show Latino USA, which you can hear on MPR news. She also anchors the PBS show America By The Numbers with Maria Hinojosa and hosts a political podcast called In the Thick. Just last weekend, she produced her first piece as a contributor to CBS Sunday Morning. Hinojosa joined Tom Weber for a conversation about the place and purpose of journalism in this political moment — and her own journey. They spoke at the University of St. Thomas.

