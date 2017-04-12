Wild and Boudreau hope to put past playoff angst behind them

The Minnesota Wild begin a first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues Wednesday night at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Wild enter the postseason after compiling the best regular season record in franchise history. But the team struggled near the end of the season and their head coach has an unimpressive record in the playoffs.

Those are a few of the story lines MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke about with Brian Murphy, who writes about sports for the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

