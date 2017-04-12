David Letterman's mother, Dorothy Mengering, dies at 95

David Letterman, right, the host of <em>The Late Show with David Letterman</em> on CBS, and his mother Dorothy Mengering share a laugh during the dedication of the $21 million David Letterman Communication and Media Building on the campus in Muncie, Ind., in 2007.
