FBI reportedly got court order to monitor Trump adviser's communications

Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser of President Donald Trump, speaks at a news conference at the RIA Novosti news agency in Moscow in December. Page said he was in Moscow to meet with businessmen and politicians.
Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser of President Donald Trump, speaks at a news conference at the RIA Novosti news agency in Moscow in December. Page said he was in Moscow to meet with businessmen and politicians. 