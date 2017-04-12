How to not get bumped from a flight, and what you're entitled to if you are

United Airlines airplanes sit on the tarmac March 15 at LaGuardia Airport in New York. The company is struggling with the public relations fallout from its violent removal of one of its passengers.
United Airlines airplanes sit on the tarmac March 15 at LaGuardia Airport in New York. The company is struggling with the public relations fallout from its violent removal of one of its passengers. 