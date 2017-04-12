Melania Trump and the Daily Mail settle libel lawsuits

First Lady Melania Trump arrives in West Palm Beach, Fla., last week. On Wednesday, she reached a deal to settle defamation claims over an article published in the <em>Daily Mail</em> tabloid about her time as a model.
First Lady Melania Trump arrives in West Palm Beach, Fla., last week. On Wednesday, she reached a deal to settle defamation claims over an article published in the Daily Mail tabloid about her time as a model. 