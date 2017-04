ABBA's 'Dancing Queen' topped charts 40 years ago today

"Dancing Queen" by ABBA hit number one on the U.S. pop chart 40 years ago today.

Surprisingly, it is the only ABBA song to ever top the charts in the United States. In 2012 a DJ for the BBC reported on an event at Windsor Castle where Queen Elizabeth was seen on the dance floor during this song.

The Monarch, who was 82 at the time, told people around her "I always try to dance when this song comes on because I am the Queen and I like to dance."