Are we living through the sixth extinction? Environment Kerri Miller , Elizabeth Shockman , Stephanie Curtis · Apr 13, 2017 Listen Are we living through 'The Sixth Extinction'? 47min 34sec Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Elizabeth Kolbert joins Kerri to discuss climate change and mass extinctions. Her latest book is "The Sixth Extinction." Stay Informed The news on your schedule from MPR News Update Email Address* Zip Code MPR News Update AM Edition MPR News Update PM Edition See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.