Art Hounds: 350 movies, a music festival and Emily Dickinson

This week on Art Hounds: the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival, the Midwest Music Fest and a marathon reading of Emily Dickinson's poetry.

Poet Tim Nolan plans to stop by the University of St. Thomas April 26 for a marathon reading of Emily Dickinson's poetry. From 8 a.m. to 9 or 10 p.m., her fans will take turns reading all 1,789 of her poems (most are quite short). Nolan likes to think of Dickinson as the maiden aunt of American poetry; despite her shy and retiring demeanor, her literary legacy is fierce. The reading begins at 8 a.m. in the O'Shaughnessy Room of O'Shaughnessy-Frey Library Center.

Movie buff Jeanne Burns is not available to talk April 13-29, unless it's while waiting in line for the next show in the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival. Burns loves that the festival offers a window onto so many different cultures; at its best, she feels like she's traveling without paying for the airfare. Consult the MSPIFF website for times and locations.

Avid art patron Bob Copeland highly recommends checking out the Midwest Music Fest. The festival boasts more than 100 acts of all different musical genres. While it originally was based in Winona, the festival has now expanded to two full weekends, one in Winona (April 28-29) and another across the Wisconsin border in La Crosse (April 14-15).

Correction (April 13, 2017): An earlier version of this story included incorrect details for the Dickinson reading.