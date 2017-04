Hennepin Co. human services head on rising child abuse numbers

The number of Minnesota children suspected of being abused or neglected grew in 2016 by 25 percent over the previous year to a total of almost 40,000 kids. State officials released the numbers this week.

Jennifer DeCubellis, deputy administrator of Health and Human Services in Hennepin County, talked about why the numbers are rising and what can be done about it.

