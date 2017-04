Emmer: Republicans and Democrats must work together on health care

Rep. Tom Emmer, U.S. House District 6 William Lager | MPR News graphic

MPR host Tom Weber is checking in with some members of Minnesota's congressional delegation during their April recess. He spoke with 6th District Republican Rep. Tom Emmer.

They discussed health care, tax reform, Syria mdash; and, after four months of the Trump Administration, how Emmer would rate the new president.

To hear the full discussion use the audio player above.