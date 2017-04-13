Minnesota firefighters brace for busy spring wildfire season

Areas of north-central and northwestern Minnesota are as much as an inch and a half below average precipitation levels, leading fire officials to predict higher than average fire activity.

Areas of north-central and northwestern Minnesota are as much as an inch and a half below average precipitation levels. Statewide, average temperatures are also above normal.

State fire behavior analyst B.J. Glesener said he's leaning toward a continued drying trend. "We might actually have more extensive activity with more extreme fire behavior than what we saw last year or the year before," he said.

April and May are typically the busiest months of the year for Minnesota firefighters.

Firefighters have already responded to nearly 400 wildfires this spring, mostly in the central part of the state. Several started when residents tried to burn yard waste. Another was caused by a cigarette butt that may have been tossed out of a car window.

State officials say well over 95 percent of fires in Minnesota are human caused.

Once a fire starts, the most common carriers of the fire are dry grasses, referred to as "one hour fuels." "They call it a one hour fuel very cleverly because it dries out in one hour or less" after a rainfall, explained State fire supervisor Ron Stoffel.

The main concern is that grass fires could spread into the crowns of dry conifer trees, creating a catastrophic crown fire.

So far this year, most fires have remained small, around three or four acres, with the biggest reaching around 40 to 50 acres. In total they've burned just over 1,000 acres.

Across the U.S., a new report by the International Insurance Institute found that wildfires are up nearly 46 percent compared to last year.

Fire crews, engines and aircraft are on standby throughout Minnesota.

"Currently we have seven fixed-wing and 11 helicopters in Minnesota. In late fall or during winter, we prepare for the upcoming wildfire season by reserving these resources," said Darren Neuman, wildfire aviation supervisor.

As fire season picks up, more air resources are stationed throughout the state.