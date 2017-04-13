Plaintiffs pull lawsuit against transgender student in Virginia, Minn.

A group of parents who sued a Virginia, Minn. transgender student over the sharing of high school locker rooms has withdrawn its claim.

Minnesota's American Civil Liberties Union announced the the action on Thursday.

Teresa Nelson, the state ACLU's interim executive director, praised the district for treating the 15-year-old student consistent with her gender identity.

"We're glad that our client was able to tell her story and set the record straight. That humanized transgender kids," Nelson said. "There were no rulings but the school district stepped up. That was really great."

The lawsuit came from an unnamed parent and the group Privacy Matters. In the court document filed Thursday, the group said it was voluntarily dismissing the suit without prejudice.

Attempts to reach lawyers for Privacy Matters and Alliance Defending Freedom, whose attorney signed the dismissal, were not successful.

In February, the federal departments of Education and Justice pulled guidance issued by the Obama administration that included transgender students in a law that prevents sex discrimination.

Nelson said that action by the Trump administration may lead to more lawsuits from parents like the ones involved in the Virginia suit.

"We may see school districts who aren't willing to stand up like the Virginia school district did and say 'No, we're going to treat transgender kids the same as other kids,'" she said.