Scientists seek holy grail of climate change in Oman's hills

Oman Carbon Mountains
This March 5 photo shows travertine pools with white films of carbon fused with calcium, a chemical process being explored by a geological research project, in the al-Hajjar mountains of Oman. Geologists are drilling in search of the holy grail of reversing climate change: an efficient and cheap way to remove carbon dioxide from the air and oceans. 