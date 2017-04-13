Woman seriously injured when car hits train in Elk River

A car apparently struck the side of a coal train in Elk River this morning, injuring the driver and derailing one of the coal cars.

Elk River police captain Bob Kluntz said one of his department's officers was at the scene of the crash about 12:40 a.m. The officer was stopped at the rail crossing near the North Star park and ride at 171st Avenue rail crossing, adjacent to the Northstar commuter rail park and ride lot.

Kluntz said the train passed, the crossing arm went up and the officer noticed the crossing arm on the other side of the tracks was missing. He then saw a car nearby that had been severely damaged. He called for help immediately.

The woman was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Kluntz said there was no immediate indication of alcohol or other impairment.

A spokeswoman for BNSF railroad said the impact hit the 75th car in an empty coal train and knocked a rail car off the tracks. Cleanup and repair of the damage closed one of the set of tracks at the scene and delayed Northstar commuter rail trips for the morning.