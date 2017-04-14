Aw Jeez, 'Fargo' is back for season 3

Put on your parka: The third season of "Fargo" returns on April 19.

The newest season of the show, loosely based on Joel and Ethan Coen's classic film, revolves around two brothers: Ray and Emmit Stussy. (Both roles will be played by one actor: Ewan McGregor.)

Emmit has hit it big as the "parking lot king of Minnesota." Ray, who works as a parole officer, resents his brother's success. Cue the murder, mayhem and mobsters.

We'll be breaking down the season, episode by episode, on our recap podcast, Aw Jeez. Subscribe for behind-the-scenes details and interviews with the cast, crew and other experts.