Poetry Friday: War, water and migration

In honor of National Poetry Month, The Thread is celebrating Poetry Fridays. Each Friday in April, we will publish a selection of poetry from local independent publishing houses Graywolf Press, Milkweed Editions and Coffee House Press.

• Poetry Friday: Week One

Today's selections come from Rebecca Dunham, Jack Marshall and Mai Der Vang.

Collections featured on Poetry Friday Courtesy of publishers

In Which She Considers the Water

Flint, Michigan, 2016

The river rushes and beats her

home. Through phosphate-scaled

plumbing, it veins the walls' plaster

and water bleeds

orange chloride from the tap. The pipes

leach. The lead—no

imminent threat to public health—seeps

and floats like a ghost, silent,

straight from the Flint to her child's

plastic cup. Lead levels peak

at 13,200 ppb and the pipes moan:

what was done cannot be

undone. Fill a glass. Hold it

to the light. No one here to see.

"In Which She Considers the Water" from "Cold Pastoral." Copyright © 2017 by Rebecca Dunham. Used with the permission of Milkweed Editions.





Aleppo Winter

Barrel bombs, indiscriminate slaughter.

Midwinter. Refugees fleeing across borders.

Nothing but gnawing hunger anymore.



Horses, in rank stalls

That families hide in, feed on more

Than children will,



And homesickness worsens horror

Of the present to yearning for their past

Apprehension but less terror.



I remember my mother saying, for her as a girl

Aleppo winters were like being caught in a river

Rising and night growing cold as marble



Freezing you in place,

And every place in you was everywhere

Ice. She liked her talk like her cooking, spiced.



When I once asked why she always expected

The worst. "I don't expect the worst,"

She said, "I expect the expected."



Memory's meat

We eat and keep

Repeating.



Decades later, reading in Malaparte's KAPUTT

Of a winter night in farthest Finland,

German's shelling sent a mass flight



Into the lake, the heavy guns driving them on

The very night the lake freezes over.

Soon all fixed in place, a thousand



Frozen faces as if sliced clean by an ax

Caught in last living grimaces of terror and torment—

On Lake Ladoga's vast sheet of white marble rested



A thousand cavalry horses'

Heads stuck out of the crust

Of ice.





"Aleppo Winter" from "Fugitive, in Full View. Copyright © 2017 by Jack Marshall. Used with the permission of Coffee House Press.





Transmigration

Spirit, when I flee this jungle, you must too.

I will take our silver bars, necklace dowry, and the kettle

forged from metal scraps just after the last monsoon.





Among the foliage, we must be ready to see

the half-decayed. You must not run off no matter how much

flesh you smell.





Nor should you wander to chase an old mate.





Spirit, we are in this with each other the way the night geese

in migration need the stars.





When I make the crossing, you must not be taken no matter what

the current gives. When we reach the camp,





there will be thousands like us.

If I make it onto the plane, you must follow me to the roads

and waiting pastures of America.





We will not ride the water today on the shoulders of buffalo

as we used to many years ago, nor will we forage

for the sweetest mangoes.





I am refugee. You are too. Cry, but do not weep.





We walk out the door.





"Transmigration" from "Afterland." Copyright © 2017 by Mai Der Vang. Used with the permission of Graywolf Press.