Finnegans CEO and co-founder talks turning beer into food

Finnegans Reverse Food Truck Courtesy of Finnegans | Martin Williams

Jacquie Berglund, the co-founder and CEO of Finnegans beer is Chris Farrell's guest for this episode in his series, "Conversations on the Creative Economy."

Part of the company's mission is to help people in need. The main way they do this is by donating 100 percent of their profits to fund fresh produce, bought from local growers, for those in need.

The discussion was recorded April 5, 2017 at Minnesota Public Radio.

