Kendrick Lamar's newest album "Damn" was released today. This is the highly anticipated follow up to Lamar's critically-acclaimed album "To Pimp A Butterfly."

The 2015 album was selected as the best album of the year by many publications including Rolling Stone, Billboard and Pitchfork.

Kendrick Lamar will be the headliner on the final night of the Coachella Festival on Sunday.

To hear a portion of the song "Yah" from the album, click the audio player above.