Minnesota Wild's Zach Parise scores a game-tying goal against St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen during Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in St. Paul.

The Minnesota Wild face off again against the St. Louis Blues tonight for the playoffs. The Wild lost their first game against the Blues on Wednesday.

In baseball news, the Twins are doing well. They're tied for first in their division, actually.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer talked with Howard Sinker, a digital sports editor for the Star Tribune, about why the team has gotten off to a great start.