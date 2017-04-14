Authorities to unseal search warrants in Prince death inquiry

A member of the Carver County Sheriff's department left Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minn., April 21, 2016 after it was announced that Prince had died.

Search warrants tied to the investigation of Prince's death last year are set to be released on Monday, Carver County officials said Friday.

The documents will be posted on the Minnesota Courts website.

Autopsy results released in June show Prince died April 21 of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing, but that documents that are filed under seal will be posted if and when they are made public.