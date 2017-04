Snowy surprise this week, but nowhere near state record

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with University of Minnesota climatologist Mark Seeley about the weather whiplash we had this week — going from a sunny Sunday to a snowy Monday to a warm Tuesday.

A listener asked what the largest amount of snow the state had received in April was. On April 5, 1933, Pigeon River had 28 inches in one day. In April 2013, Duluth reported over 50 inches during the entire month.

Seeley says we'll have nice weather for Easter Sunday.